Nirav Modi seeks more time to reply to ED application

Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Modi, through his advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Rahul Agarwal, submitted before the court that the ED’s service of the application against him was not received and so more time should be granted.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: September 26, 2018 2:40:22 am
Absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi has sought further time to file a reply on the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to declare him an ‘economic fugitive offender’ to confiscate his properties under the newly promulgated Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance. Modi, through his advocates Vijay Aggarwal and Rahul Agarwal, submitted before the court that the ED’s service of the application against him was not received and so more time should be granted.

Modi was given copies of the ED plea on Tuesday in court and has been directed to file a plea on September 29. In July, the court had issued summons to Modi under section 4 read with section 12 of the Ordinance before the special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and directed him to appear before it.

