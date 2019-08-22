Toggle Menu
Nirav Modi remanded to custody in UK prison until September 19

Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case.

Modi is currently lodged at Wandsworth prison in South-West London in United Kingdon.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was on Thursday further remanded to judicial custody until September 19.

During a short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via videolink from Wandsworth prison, the judge extended Modi’s remand till September 19. Modi, 48, has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case.

He appeared for the second time since his bail appeal was rejected by the UK High Court in July.

