‘Both believe they are above law’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest salvo at PM Modi, Nirav Modi

Hours after a video emerged showing Nirav Modi walking in the streets of London, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi revived his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the footage shows an “uncanny similarity” between the two as both “believe they are above the law”.

Drawing a comparison between the two individuals, the Congress chief tweeted, “Both have looted India and are called Modi. Both refuse to answer any questions. Both believe they are above the law. Both will face justice.”

The video of fugitive #NiravModi in London shows an uncanny similarity between him & his bhai, PM Modi. Both have looted India and are called Modi. Both refuse to answer any questions. Both believe they are above the law. Both will face justice. https://t.co/20Y36iVj2Y — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 9, 2019

This is not the first time that Gandhi has taken potshots at the prime minister over Nirav Modi, who is a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam. Earlier, he had compared the prime minister with prominent fugitives and expressed suspicion that even “he may run away” like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi. “Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi ran away with Rs 35,000 crore, Vijay Mallya took off with Rs 9,000 crore and even Lalit Modi decamped… But he says nothing… He will also run away,” Gandhi had said.

Gandhi’s remarks today came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Nirav Modi was residing in London and that India was taking the required steps to bring him back to India. The Enforcement Directorate also said that the London authorities have forwarded the plea to a court for initiating proceedings against the fugitive billionaire.

Earlier in the day, former Union minister P Chidambaram had also upped the ante against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, asking if she would “swoop down” and bring back the absconding businessman.

The party also slammed the government and accused the prime minister of running a “fraudster settlement yojana” for such fugitives. The opposition party alleged that fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one of them had been caught in five years of the Modi government. Addressing the media in the national capital, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Fugitive Nirav Modi has been seen enjoying in London, living in a Rs 75 crore flat and wearing a 10,000 pound jacket.”