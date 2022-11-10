India welcomes UK court’s decision rejecting Nirav Modi’s appeal against extradition

A day after the High Court in London ordered the extradition of fugitive diamond Nirav Modi to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, the Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said that the country wants to bring “him back as soon as possible”.

Welcoming the verdict of the UK High Court, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had been “vigorously pursuing the extradition of economic fugitives so that they face justice in India.”

We’ve seen another court giving a decision in favour of extraditing him (Sanjay Bhandari) to India. This is usually a lengthy process but we’ll continue to make all efforts in so that economic fugitives can come back to India to face the Justice system of the country: MEA spox pic.twitter.com/FOjVn6pZvc — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

“We welcome their steps and we will continue with our efforts to get him back as soon as possible,” Bagchi said.

Modi, wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud case, moved a step closer to extradition on Wednesday, after the High Court in London rejected his appeal. Citing mental health grounds, Modi had appealed against a district court extradition order. He had argued that he was suffering from depression and his extradition to India could exacerbate his tendency to commit suicide.

Modi faces two additional charges of “causing the disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death”, which were added to the CBI case.