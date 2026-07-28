Nirav Modi to be deported once legal proceedings conclude: MEA

Nirav Modi is wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges in a $2 billion Punjab National Bank loan scam case.

RESPONDING TO reports about former British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s claims that New Delhi has refused to take back thousands of illegal Indian migrants from the UK because London has not extradited Nirav Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that there is a set procedure followed for the deportation of any person, and that paperwork is undertaken to establish citizenship.

“The legal proceedings against Nirav Modi are underway, and he will be deported once these proceedings conclude,” said Randhir Jaiswal, MEA’s official spokesperson. He reiterated that the Indian government remains “committed to bringing the fugitive offender back” to face due legal process.