Nirav Modi’s seaside Alibaug bungalow faces demolition

District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi issued the demolition orders after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over the property situated in neighbouring Raigad district, over 90 kilometres from here.

Nirav Modi is facing money laundering charges in connection with the PNB scam

The Raigad collectorate on Friday started demolishing absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s sprawling seaside mansion in Kihim in Alibaug, with the administration saying that the bungalow was illegally built and flouted all environmental norms.

District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi issued the demolition orders after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over the property situated in neighbouring Raigad district, over 90 kilometres from here, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Last year, the state government wrote to Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had sealed the fugitive diamantaire’s bungalow, seeking permission to demolish the illegally-built property on Kihim beach.

-With PTI

