Nirankari Bhawan blast: To prevent bail to accused, cops file chargesheet in a hurry

In less than 24 hours of an Amritsar court setting aside the extension in detention period of the accused and along with the investigation period, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police probing the Nirankari Bhawan grenade blast case produced its chargesheet against the two men arrested in the case.

Sources said that the chargesheet was an attempt by the SSOC to make up for the legal setback in case and to prevent easy bail to the accused.

The Monday order by Additional Session Judge, Amritsar, Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal had made the accused eligible to seek bail.

The chargesheet was produced on Tuesday.

Another revision against lower court orders denying bail to the accused will come for hearing in Amritsar court on April 3.

The lower court in Ajnala had denied bail after extending the investigation period for 180 days.

“On March 25, 2019, I also filed revision petition against order of Ajnala court’s denial the bail. Notice of this revision has been issued to the state for April 3, 2019,” said Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, advocate for the accused.