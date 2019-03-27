Nirankari Bhawan blast: Amritsar court sets aside extension in detention of 2 accused

Additional Sessions Judge, Amritsar, has set aside the extension in detention of accused and investigation period that was granted to the police by an Ajnala court in the Nirankari Bhawan bomb blast case.

While the judge accepted revision of the Ajnala court order, technically setting aside the order in the case, he is yet to issue an order on next course of action.

In an order dated February 13, 2019, the Ajnala court had extended the detention period of both accused, Avatar Singh and Bikramjit Singh, from 90 days to 180 days. Further, police was also given double time to file the challan in the case in which three persons were killed during a grenade attack in Nirankari Bhawan of Adliwal on November 18, 2018. Police had demanded extra time for investigating the Pakistan angle in grenade attack.

The accused had challenged extension in a higher court on March 5, 2019 and revision was accepted by setting aside the Ajnala court grant in detention and investigation period.

“Impugned order is against the law and facts on the record. Magistrate has no jurisdiction to deal and order to extend the detention period under section 43-D (2) of unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967. The powers to extend the detention period are with the Special Court,” argued accused in revision petition through their advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur.

Avtar Singh (33) of village Chak Mishri Khan and Bikramjit Singh of Dhariwal, both in district Amritsar, are presently lodged at the Amritsar Central Jail.

Sources said that additional session judge order is big set back for police.

“With acceptance of revision, now detention of accused has become illegal,” claims Manjpur. Police was tight-lipped on the acceptance of revision.