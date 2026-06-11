Kerala reports suspected Nipah virus case — trader whose godown had fruit bats

A 43-year-old man was admitted to an isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Wednesday night after initial tests indicated that he had contracted the Nipah virus. This is the first such case in the state this year.

A Health Department official said the man had developed symptoms of the infection a few days ago. While samples tested at a research and diagnostic lab in the Government Medical College have indicated Nipah, official confirmation must come from NIV-Pune, where the samples have been sent.

The Kerala Health Department has already activated all the protocols laid down for dealing with a Nipah outbreak, including the declaration of a containment zone and the isolation of primary contacts of the patient, officials said. People in Kozhikode’s Ramanattukara municipality have been advised to practise social distancing and wear masks at public places.