Kerala reports suspected Nipah virus case — trader whose godown had fruit bats

43-year-old admitted to govt hospital in Kozhikode tests positive in initial test. Govt declares containment zone, isolates contacts

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 12:18 PM IST
nipah virus, keralaPolice stand guard at the Nipah virus isolation ward at Govt medical College. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)
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A 43-year-old man was admitted to an isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Wednesday night after initial tests indicated that he had contracted the Nipah virus. This is the first such case in the state this year.

A Health Department official said the man had developed symptoms of the infection a few days ago. While samples tested at a research and diagnostic lab in the Government Medical College have indicated Nipah, official confirmation must come from NIV-Pune, where the samples have been sent.

The Kerala Health Department has already activated all the protocols laid down for dealing with a Nipah outbreak, including the declaration of a containment zone and the isolation of primary contacts of the patient, officials said. People in Kozhikode’s Ramanattukara municipality have been advised to practise social distancing and wear masks at public places.

Also Read | Nipah in India: Why Kerala and West Bengal face the same virus but different outbreak risks

The patient is a trader whose godown is situated close to thick vegetation. According to Health officials, when the trader opened the godown after a long time, he saw a large number of fruit bats, which are considered the reservoir of the virus.

The severe zoonotic disease was first detected in Kerala in 2018, in Kozhikode district. Out of 18 cases that year, 17 died. In 2021, the state saw another outbreak, killing one person. In 2023, two Nipah deaths were reported in Kerala, and in 2024, there were two deaths. Last year, Kerala reported four cases of Nipah, out of which two patients died. The total death toll from the Nipah virus in Kerala since 2018 is 24.


All the outbreaks in Kerala were reported in the May to September period, which encompasses the main rainy season in the state. With other viral fevers and the flu also a common occurrence in this season, the early diagnosis of Nipah, which has similar initial symptoms, has been a challenge.

A study on the 2018 outbreak found that the index case was infected from bats, and the others from the hospital where the patient was admitted. The virus reported in Kerala belonged to a Bangladeshi strain, which is known for a mortality rate of up to 90%.

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A field survey conducted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) after the Nipah death in July 2024 indicated fruit bats as the source of infection. The presence of antibodies to the virus was detected in fruit bats’ samples collected from the village where the July victim lived. The minor boy had consumed a fruit from his neighbourhood, where fruit bats were known to be present.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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