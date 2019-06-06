Nipah scare: No new case but no trace of infection source yet

The source of the latest infection of the Nipah virus in Kerala remains elusive even as no more fresh suspected cases were reported from Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a medical bulletin issued by state health minister KK Shailaja said the condition of the 23-year-old youngster who had been tested positive for an infection has improved considerably. He is conscious and has low grade fever, intermittently.

Besides, according to officials, the samples collected from six persons who have been admitted to isolation ward at government medical college in Ernakulam have been sent for examination to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The health department is maintaining a vigil across Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki districts, where the confirmed case’s contact lists are spread out.

Ernakulam district collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said they are probing to check if there is any infection among animals but they found nothing so far. However, clinical surveillance would continue, he added. Teams of scientists from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, and the Southern Regional Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory in Bengaluru, were carrying out a detailed examination to ascertain the source of infection, he said.

In last year’s outbreak, which killed 17 persons in Kozhikode, fruit bats were identified as the primary source of infection.

Dr G Arunkumar of the Manipal Centre for Virus Research, said it would take more time to ascertain the source of the infection. “Fruit bats have been identified as the reservoir of Nipah virus. However, how the virus gets transmitted from fruit bats to human being varies from place to place. In Malaysia, humans got the infection from pigs, while in Bangladesh, men contacted the virus when they consumed dates from palms in contact with fruit bats,” he said.

In Kerala, Arunkumar said, the chances of the involvement of animals such as pigs could be very rare. If anything other than bats carried the virus, there would have been more cases or clustering of cases, he said. In Kerala, the primary infection comes from the bat and then spreads from human to human mainly in hospitals, he said.