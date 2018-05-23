Nipah outbreak Highlights: Outbreak contained in Kerala, no need to panic, says state health minister

Criminal cases against those who spread false information on Nipah virus: Kerala police

Kerala Police has asked people to refrain from spreading fake messages on Nipah virus, adding that criminal cases will be registered against the propagators. In a press note, the police said, 'Creation of fake or false messages, spreading them to cause panic or public disorder are criminal acts and liable for investigation and prosecution. Those who forward such messages in the Social Media will also face investigation and prosecution.' Kerala Health Minister KK Shaylaja had also asked people not to panic and believe what is said on social media. “Only believe what the official channels of the government are telling you,” she said.

The rumours on social media, especially WhatsApp, have been a major impediment to the process of awareness and dissemination of information in the area, both locals and authorities agree. Some deaths in the area, which have no connection whatsoever to the virus, get attributed to the outbreak and subsequently end up being hyped up among the local population. “Some news channels with vested interests pick this up and play it again and again. Yes, it’s a serious situation and we have to be careful. But it’s nothing on the scale that it’s being hyped up as,” said Moosa, who had worked in the Gulf for a long time before settling down here. “People are calling us from the Gulf asking if it’s safe to come here. They are cancelling their vacations,” he added.

