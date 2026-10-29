Was expired Remdesivir linked to Nipah deaths in Kerala? Cloud over batches used over 3 years

Years after the previous CPI(M)-led government in Kerala won laurels for its management of the Covid-19 and Nipah outbreaks, the Congress-led government on Thursday ordered a probe into whether the alleged use of expired batches of Remdesivir had contributed to the deaths of Nipah patients.

Health Minister and senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan informed the Legislative Assembly that a medical board will be formed to look into whether “Nipah patients of 2023, 2024 and 2025 died after they were administered expired batches of Remdesivir”.

The minister announced the probe while answering a submission by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

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Muraleedharan said Remdesivir was distributed to hospitals in the state exclusively through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL), the government agency for procuring and distributing the medicines in government-run institutions.