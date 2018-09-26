19 IIT-Roorkee students stranded during Uttarakhand trek, returning safely

On Wednesday, IIT-Roorkee administration contacted the state government to track the team and instruct the members to return who had started their trek on September 19. On Wednesday, IIT-Roorkee administration contacted the state government to track the team and instruct the members to return who had started their trek on September 19.

A 24-member team, including 19 IIT-Roorkee students, that was on a trek to Gaurikund in the Kedarnath Valley and was stranded due to bad weather, was spotted on Wednesday. The team, which was instructed to return, had reached Kharsauli in Tehri district by Wednesday night.

Last week, 19 students and five porters started the trek from Ghuttu in Tehri district to reach Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district on Tuesday. However, the team got stranded in the trek route due to bad weather and could not reach Gaurikund as per schedule, Koko Rose, Divisional Forest Officer of Tehri said to The Indian Express.

DFO Rose said that by Wednesday night the 24-member team had reached Kharsauli in Tehri district. “Tomorrow (on Thursday) they will reach Ghuttu,” he said.

Sonika Srivastava, from IIT-Roorkee’s media cell said, “Our students had gone missing in Himachal Pradesh and had to be rescued, so we were worried about the team in Uttarakhand too and wanted the students to return… The students have been spotted and we have been told (by state government officials) that they are safe and are trekking back to Ghuttu. We will, hopefully, be able to talk to them tomorrow (on Thursday).”

On Wednesday, IIT-Roorkee administration contacted the state government to track the team and instruct the members to return who had started their trek on September 19.

Meanwhile, the SDRF teams and police started trekking Wednesday along the route taken by the 24-member team to spot and rescue the members. A chopper was also used to spot the members.

