Nine years after man’s ‘custodial torture’ rocked Cuttack, 2 cops and 4 home guards arrested

The police probe found that Senapati was allegedly tortured in the police lockup by the accused officials and succumbed to injuries inflicted during the raid, officials said. (File)

More than nine years after the alleged custodial death of a man, police in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Tuesday arrested two retired officers and four home guards for their alleged involvement in the killing.

The Narasinghpur police arrested Bhagaban Sahoo, a retired ASI, Pramod Kumar Patra, a retired havildar, and home guards Bhikari Naik, Dharmaraj Rana, Joginath Nayak and Maheswar Debata under Section 304/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A senior police officer familiar with the case said the investigation had been halted and was recently reinitiated following instructions from top authorities.