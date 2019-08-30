Nine-year-old scales Mt Kilimanjaro, sets sights on Russian peak

Advait Bhartia, one of the youngest Indians to reach Everest Base Camp at six years old, recently scaled Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. He is nine years old.

Advait, his mother Payal Bhartia and expedition leader, Samir Patham, of adventure sports agency Adventure Pulse, began their trek at the Machame route and reached the top of Mt Kilimanjaro at 18,652 feet on July 31. The family, who live in Sindh society in Aundh, returned to Pune recently. Earlier this month, 10-year-old Sai Sudhir Kawade from Pimple Saudagar scaled Mt Elbrus in southern Russia and now plans to climb an Australian peak later this year.

Mountain climbers face many difficulties at such altitude, among them thin air, reduction in atmospheric oxygen by approximately 50 per cent of sea level and sub-zero temperatures ranging from at least minus 21 to minus 25 degrees Celsius at times.

To prepare himself for the climb, Advait underwent stringent training over a period of two months. His routine included swimming for an hour, cardiovascular training like playing football, cricket and tennis in the second hour and climbing 100 floors and practicing Parkour during the third hour. Advait and his mother also went on treks in Ladakh and other places in preparation for Mt Kilimanjaro, his family said.

“This trek was difficult but fun at the same time. When I was reaching Everest Base Camp, we were living in wooden houses but during the Kilimanjaro trek, we stayed in tents and it was a good experience, being exposed to snow and the surroundings. I could have completed the trek faster but the mountains were very beautiful and I took a lot of breaks intermittently to appreciate the natural beauty. I plan to climb Mt Elbrus next year but for now, it’s back to school and I am excited,” said Advait.

Advait faced additional difficulties 1,000 feet below the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro as he had trouble adjusting to the altitude. However, he continued the trek with Samir and their Tanzanian guide. “I am very proud of Advait and his dedication to complete the trek,” said Payal Bhartia.