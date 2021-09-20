Nine of a family dead in a road accident in Chhattisgarh

Nine people, including a one-year-old girl, died and more than half a dozen were injured in a road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Sunday.

All the deceased were from the same family, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, after the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with an SUV, police said, near Borgaon turn under the Farasgaon police station limits, over 200 km away from Raipur.

More than 10 people were sitting in the autorickshaw and were returning to their native place Pande-aathgaon after attending a funeral in Godma village, an official said. The SUV was heading towards Jagdalpur.

Seven occupants of the autorickshaw, including the driver, were killed on the spot. One more person died at the Farasgaon hospital while another succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Raipur, he added. After the accident, the occupants of the SUV fled the spot, the official said. He added, “The severely injured are referred to Raipur while some are admitted at the Kondagaon district hospital. We are trying to trace the occupants of the SUV.”