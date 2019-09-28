Nine months after J&K panchayat polls, Panches, sarpanches stay put in hotels, fear visiting villages

In September last year, Abdul Rashid Dar was picked up by militants from his home at Pinglish Tral in Pulwama district. While a group beat him up, another filmed a video that went viral. In the video, the militants asked Dar to stay away from elections and force his son, a special police officer (SPO), to resign. Dar agreed and apologised.

Two months later, Dar was the only sarpanch from his panchayat halqa (each panchayat halqa includes 8-10 wards) to contest the panchayat polls held in Jammu and Kashmir after three years. But there was no contest, he was elected unopposed.

For nine months, Dar has been putting up in a hotel in Srinagar that is home to some 180 panches and sarpanches from various parts of the Valley.

Now that the government has issued notification for the Block Development Council (BDC) polls in the state — for the first time in its history — Dar calls it a “farce”.

“I put my life on the line by defying militant threats and contesting polls. How will they conduct BDC elections when most panch and sarpanch seats are vacant? Why don’t they conduct bypolls for the panchayats first?” says Dar.

Official figures reveal that 61% of panch wards in the Valley are vacant. Of 18,833 panch wards, panches have been elected only in 7,596 wards. The government, however, has notified only 7,308 panches, since in the balance 288 panchayats, only one panch was elected. Similarly 45 per cent sarpanch wards too are vacant. Of the 2,375 sarpanch wards in the Valley, 1,558 have been elected and only 1,311 notified.

In fact, most panches and sarpanches have been elected without a contest. Of the 7,596 panches elected in the Valley, more than 3,500 have been elected unopposed. Among sarpanches, 530 were elected unopposed out of the 1,558 elected.

Those elected also feel deceived. “It has been nine months, but I haven’t spent a single rupee. This is true for most of us,” says Mehraj-ud-din Rather, a panch from Baramulla district. Like Dar, he is also staying in a Srinagar hotel. “Money has come into the accounts of some of us, but nothing has been utilised,” he says.

A senior official of the Rural Development Department agrees. “The process of approval is multi-tier. After consultation of panch and sarpanch, the panchayat submits a plan to BDO (Block Development Officer). After collecting the plans from his block, the BDO forwards it to District Planning Officer, who forwards it to the District Development Commissioner for final approval,” he says. “Execution of work has started in some panchayats, around 10%,” said a senior official.

Government officials said a big portion of the money has already been released for the panchayats. “Under the 14th Finance Commission, we have earmarked Rs 3,000 crore for the panchayats,” Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development, Sheetal Nanda told The Indian Express. “Of this, we have already released Rs 1,300 crore to the panchayats.”

Hamza Mir, a 70-year-old panch from Batagund in Tral, says his work plan has been approved — a rare case — but work is yet to begin. “I can’t go to my village to get the work executed,” he says, sitting in the Srinagar hotel. “I can go if only I am provided security.”

For the government, security to panches and sarpanches is becoming a headache. Hence, it has chosen to accommodate hundreds in hotels in Srinagar.

In one hotel in Srinagar, 180 panches and sarpanches from Baramulla, Kupwara, Budgam and Pulwama are staying for nine months. Another hotel in high-security Indira Nagar, Srinagar, has been reserved for migrant Pandit panches and sarpanches from south Kashmir.

“We go to our block office once a week or fortnight. Usually the concerned official is absent that day,” says Rather, a panch from Krankshivan village of Sopore. “How can we follow our cases from a hotel 50 km away?”

The government has not yet opened joint bank accounts for the panchayats. An official of the Rural Development Department says the panchayats have to make separate bank accounts for each scheme they conceive. A sarpanch and a panchayat secretary — a government employee — are joint account holders.

In panchayats that are without a panch and sarpanch, the government has appointed administrators — gazetted officers from any government department other than the Rural Development Department — to run them. “In simpler terms, half the Valley would be run by the administrators as was done before the panchayat polls,” says a Rural Development Department official.