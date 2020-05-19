Nine migrants who arrived by train killed in Bihar accident during onward journey

Migrant workers travel towards their homes in trucks from Lucknow Saturday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastava) Migrant workers travel towards their homes in trucks from Lucknow Saturday. (Photo: Vishal Srivastava)

Nine migrants were killed on Tuesday morning after the truck they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Naugachhia town in Bhagalpur district. The truck was carrying 15 migrant workers who had deboarded from a train coming from Bengaluru.

The incident raises questions on the arrangements made by the government to transport passengers arriving by Shramik Special trains to quarantine facilities.

The accident took place at 2 am when the truck collided with a bus at Kharik on NH-31. While only four persons travelling in the bus suffered injuries, the truck lost balance and overturned killing nine migrants on the spot.

The police are not yet able to identify victims. Bodies were taken to Naugachhia hospital.

