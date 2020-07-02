Nine linked to Khalistani groups get ‘terrorist’ tag

Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, International Sikh Youth Federation head Lakhbir Singh, Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) head Ranjeet Singh, and Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh are among those designated as terrorists. (File Photo) Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, International Sikh Youth Federation head Lakhbir Singh, Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) head Ranjeet Singh, and Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh are among those designated as terrorists. (File Photo)

The Centre on Wednesday designated nine persons associated with the Khalistan movement as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Under the recently amended UAPA, individuals can be designated as terrorists.

Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, International Sikh Youth Federation head Lakhbir Singh, Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) head Ranjeet Singh, and Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh are among those designated as terrorists. All of them are based in Pakistan.

Also on the list are Khalistani separatists holed up in Germany—KZF members Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and Gurmeet Singh Bagga.

Sikh for Justice member Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is based in the US, has also been named. Sikh For Justice had earlier been declared an “unlawful association” by the government.

Paramjit Singh, the UK-based chief of Babbar Khalsa International, is in the list. So is Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based head of Khalistan Tiger Force. ens

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.