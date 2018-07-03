Nine inmates escape from juvenile remand home in Bihar

The night guards deputed at the remand home were being interrogated as to how the boys managed to flee after climbing its high boundary wall. (Representational Image) The night guards deputed at the remand home were being interrogated as to how the boys managed to flee after climbing its high boundary wall. (Representational Image)

Nine inmates escaped from a juvenile remand home here, police said on Tuesday.

Sub Divisional Police Officer(SDPO) of Sheikhpura, Amit Sharan, said the inmates in their teens escaped from the juvenile remand home late Monday night.

Juvenile prisoners booked in serious offences are lodged at the remand home named “Palace of Safety”, he said adding that among those who have escaped, four were from Saran district, two from Buxar and one each from Bhojpur, Gaya and Siwan.

The night guards deputed at the remand home were being interrogated as to how the boys managed to flee after climbing its high boundary wall, the SDPO said adding that police has been alerted across the state about the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App