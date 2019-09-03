Nine IAS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government has issued transfer and posting orders of nine IAS officers with immediate effect.

Renu S Phulia has been posted as director general, urban estates, while Balkar Singh has been posted as director, secondary education and special secretary, school education department.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan has been posted as managing director, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation, while Amarjit Singh Mann has been posted as administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Hisar, and additional director, Urban Estate, Hisar.

Ashok Kumar Sharma has been posted as deputy commissioner, Ambala, and estate officer for management of government land in excised area, Ambala Cantt.

Prabhjot Singh, transport commissioner and special secretary, transport department, has been given additional charge of director and special secretary, skill development and industrial training and employment department.

Mukul Kumar has been posted as additional secretary, urban estates department, against a vacant post. He will also be deputy commissioner, Yamunanagar, as well as hold charge of commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar.

Shakti Singh has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, Jind, and secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Jind.

Uttam Singh has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, Hisar, and secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Hisar. Uttam Singh will also hold charge of additional chief executive officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram.