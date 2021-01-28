Nine held after two families clash over pet dog in Vadodara

The other residents of the colony intervened to resolve the matter even as the dog suffered injuries on its back. (Representational)

Harni police station in Vadodara city arrested nine persons Tuesday after two families living in a neighbourhood at a residential colony in Karelibaug area allegedly clashed over a pet dog.

According to the police, the two families that live in Jalaram Nagar colony had an argument on Tuesday after a German Shepherd belonging to Jayendra Verma, 26, pooped on the doorstep of Thakor family’s house during a walk.

Brijpalsinh Thakor, 76, his two sons Pradeep, 35, and Ajit, 33, joined the fight with Verma.

The verbal dispute escalated when Verma refused to accept the dog had pooped at the doorstep of the Thakor house, a complaint submitted by the latter stated.

The Thakors allegedly began beating the dog with sticks and when Verma tried to save the

canine, he also came in the line of the assault. Soon, other members of the Verma family joined and tried to counter the Thakors, resulting in a fight, police said.

The other residents of the colony intervened to resolve the matter even as the dog suffered injuries on its back. Following this, both the families approached the Harni police station.

Police Inspector RS Baria of Harni police station said, “They have both filed complaints against each another. While the three members of the Thakor family were arrested for assault and animal cruelty, six members of the Verma family were arrested for criminal intimidation and damage to property. All the accused were released on bail.”

The complainant filed by Verma names three accused —Brijpalsinh Thakor and his sons Pradeep and Ajit, who have been booked under IPC sections for assault (323), criminal intimidation (506(2)), obscenity and abuse (294b), and abettor of crime (114), Gujarat Police Act Section 135 and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 for beating, kicking and torturing the pet dog.

In the cross-complaint filed by the Thakors, six members of the Verma family including Jayendra and his wife Vishakha, besided one Shyamal, Rakesh and Suresh Vasavaa are named as accused. The six accused have been booked under IPC sections for criminalintimidation (506(2)), obscenity and abusive language (294b),

mischief causing damage amounting to Rs 50 (427) and abettor of crime (114). Baria said a section of animal cruelty has been also added against the Thakors, even as a medical report of the pet is awaited to confirm the section.