Nine die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Agra

Nine people have died in the last 72 hours after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Agra. According to officials, traces of adulterated liquor was found in four of the deceased while the cause of death for others is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, The police and excise department are looking to trace the origin of alcohol distribution.

The deaths occurred in Kaulara Kalan, Barkula, Gandhi Jahan and Devri. The victims had consumed the alleged illicit liquor between Monday and Wednesday, said the locals.

“It was alleged by locals that the victims died due to liquor poisoning. So far only four deaths can be attributed to spurious liquor. Other samples have been preserved and further examination will take place,” said Rajiv Krishna, ADG Zone Agra.

Four liquor vendors have been sealed till the probe is concluded, said officials. Locals in the area are being questioned to ascertain the supply chain of the liquor.

More than 50 people have died after consuming alleged spurious liquor in several parts of western UP in the last six months.