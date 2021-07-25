Nine killed, three injured due to landslides in Himachal’s Kinnaur district

The landslides also triggered a bridge collapse at Batseri in Sangla valley (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Nine people were killed and three others injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Sunday, police said.

The landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road.

The casualties occurred after heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller carrying 11 people, according to news agency PTI.

Roads blocked after the landslide (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The landslides also triggered a bridge collapse at Batseri in Sangla valley in Kinnaur district. Several roads were also blocked in the aftermath of the landslides.

Monsoon has been wreaking havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh, with flash floods hitting Dharmashala earlier this month. Visuals had emerged of an overflowing Manjhi river in Dharamshala wiping away nearly 10 shops in the area.

The district administration had instructed tourists to postpone their visit to Dharamsala in view of the heavy rains.

