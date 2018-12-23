Nine days to surrender, Sajjan Kumar goes to Supreme Court

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court verdict sentencing him to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In his plea before the apex court, Kumar has contended that the finding of the High Court was “erroneous” and that he was wrongly punished. The plea also contends that there was no evidence to substantiate the conspiracy charges against him or that he even knew the other co-accused.

His lawyer Anil Sharma said they have sought an urgent hearing and suspension of sentence.

The High Court had sentenced Kumar to the “remainder of his natural life” in a case of killing of five members of a family during the riots. The court said the riots were a “crime against humanity” perpetrated by those who enjoyed “political patronage” and aided by an “indifferent” law enforcement agency.

The court had also asked him to surrender by December 31, and turned down a plea by him seeking extension of this till January 30. Kumar had contended that he had a big family and had to settle certain matters, including those related to property.

Earlier, in April 2013, a special CBI court had acquitted Kumar in the case, in which five members of a Sikh family were killed in Raj Nagar on November 1, 1984, while holding five others guilty. The CBI and relatives of victims of the riots had appealed against the acquittal in the Delhi High Court.