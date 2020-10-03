NIN inaugurates tribal project on Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary

The project was declared open to the public from Friday onwards. (Express Photo)

On Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, the National Institute of Naturopathy’s tribal project was virtually inaugurated at Gohe Badruk in Ambegaon taluka. Shripad Yesoo Naik, Minister of AYUSH, Government of India, was present at the event.

The project was declared open to the public from Friday onwards.

This project will serve as a treatment centre of naturopathy and yoga for the tribal community, and will also be a training centre for tribal youth to attain skills in these fields to integrate in their health practices.

This project also aims to understand tribal health practices and develop a repository, said professor (Dr) K Satya Lakshmi, director, NIN.

NIN had earlier conducted an essay competition for students studying yoga and naturopathy. The result for this was also announced at the event. In addition, the first part of a series of events related to the 48-day webathon on Gandhi, called The Healer, was also held.

A N Tripathi, retd, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Government of Maharashtra, gave a talk on Gandhi’s insights on health.

The webinar will continue to be held at 11 am every day till November 18, which is marked as Naturopathy Day.

