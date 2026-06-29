From ‘Nimbooda’ to ‘Rind Posh Maal’: Bollywood songs in Odisha textbooks trigger row

The state government has already suspended four senior officials, including the former SCERT director, based on the findings of the committee that probed the errors.

A Class 8 Odia textbook’s mention of Bollywood numbers ‘nimbooda…nimbooda’ and ‘Rind Posh Maal’ as examples of folk songs has kicked up a row, bringing more scrutiny to a state already reeling from a controversy over blunders in school textbooks.

The Class 8 book, Kruti (art education), features the lyrics of ‘nimbooda…nimbooda’, a song from the 1999 Bollywood hit ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ as an example of a Rajasthani folk song. It also has ‘Rind Posh Maal’, popularised by the 2000 movie ‘Mission Kashmir’, as an example of a Kashmir folk song.

The mention of these songs, along with the Odia song ‘Raja Doli’ in the Class 5 English book Pallavi and ‘Bumbro…Bumbro’ in the Class 3 book, as examples of folk songs have sparked a row. All four songs have folk roots, with ‘Rind Posh Maal’ originally penned as a love poem by the late 18th Century Kashmiri poet, Rasul Mir.