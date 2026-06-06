Nilgiri Tahr population rises to 1,364 in Tamil Nadu, 4.68% rise over ’25

The estimation exercise was carried out by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department under Project Nilgiri Tahr, from April 24-27, 2026, and it covered 14 forest divisions.

Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri Tahr population has recorded a steady rise with the third synchronised population estimation conducted in April 2026, putting the count at an estimated 1,364 individuals, showing a 4.68 per cent increase over last year. The ungulates, or hoofed animals are an endangered species found exclusively in the Southern Western Ghats.

The Nilgiri Tahr inhabits the verdant sub-alpine grasslands of the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and it plays a vital role in nutrient cycling in the high-altitude mountain ecosystem. It has been accorded the highest protection status under the Wildlife Protection Act.

In the last two estimation exercises, the state had recorded 1,303 and 1,031 individuals, in 2025 and 2024, respectively, thus signalling a positive recovery trend. The results carry a 95% confidence interval of 869 to 2,465 individuals.