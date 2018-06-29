Can’t tolerate Pakistan becoming terror haven, have told them, says Nikki Haley

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses a gathering on advancing India-U.S. relations, in New Delhi (Reuters) U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addresses a gathering on advancing India-U.S. relations, in New Delhi (Reuters)

Pakistan becoming a haven for terror groups cannot be tolerated and the US has already delivered a message regarding this to Islamabad, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in New Delhi on Thursday.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to those harbouring terrorists… Communicating to Pakistan that this cannot be tolerated,” she said, while delivering a lecture at Observer Research Foundation — an Indian think tank. She added that India and the US must be global leaders in the fight against terrorism, adding that “we can and must do more.”

Speaking about a variety of issues, she said that freedom of religion is very important and a nation such as “ours can only be held together by tolerance”.

On China, she said the country was important, but noted that its expansion in the region has been a matter of concern for the US and many other countries. “Unlike India, China does not share our commitment to democracy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms. This makes China’s expansion of loans and investments in countries in the region a matter of concern for many of us. China’s failure to respect the rights of its people and the rule of law will limit its ability to grow and prosper in the long term,” she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks at the Shangri-La dialogue in Singapore regarding freedom of navigation and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, she said US President Donald Trump also believes in the vision.

“India is a state with advanced nuclear technologies widely accepted around the world. Why? Because India is a democracy and continues to be a responsible leader. In the last couple of years, India has joined three major non-proliferation groupings. The United States also fully supports India’s membership to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG),” she said.

Haley said that there is room for progress on civil nuclear cooperation between India and the US.

