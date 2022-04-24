Niira Radia, seven others booked for alleged ‘negligence’ in treating Covid patient

Nayati Healthcare chairperson Niira Radia and seven others have been booked for alleged negligence in treating a Covid-19 patient who died after being discharged from the hospital here, police said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered after Bhagwati Verma, a resident of the Krishnanagar area, accused the Nayati Medicity hospital management of negligence in the treatment of her husband and not following Covid guidelines.

According to a complaint filed by the woman at the Jaint police station, the hospital discharged the patient without any prior information.

She further alleged that her husband contracted the coronavirus infection last year and was admitted to Nayati Hospital on May 10, 2021. She said her husband was discharged on May 15 and later died.

The woman also claimed that the hospital fraudulently took more than Rs 1.90 lakh from them as treatment expense.

Police said the FIR was registered against Niira Radia, hospital director Narendra Singh, Senior Accounts Officer Sunil, Accounts Officer Balkishan Chaturvedi, Finance Director Yatish Behl, Finance Controller Hemant Java, and Chandan Singh and Sagar Tuteja under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Praveen Malik said the matter is being investigated and there will be arrests soon.

The hospital has been closed for the last few months and there was no immediate comment on the FIR.

Radia was earlier a corporate lobbyist. She hit the headlines in 2009 after some tapes surfaced allegedly indicating her role in influencing government decisions on 2G spectrum allocation.

She was summoned by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police last year in connection with a case in which three people were arrested for siphoning off more than Rs 300 crore that was taken as a loan from Yes Bank to build a hospital.