NIIFT experts share challenges of creating an ensemble for specially-abled

Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) Mohali, in collaboration with ARZOE presented a specially designed pageant apparels to Somya Thakur, who will represent India at the upcoming Miss Wheelchair World contest in Mexico soon. The experts of NIIFT also discussed the challenges they face while creating ensembles for specially-abled people.
Addressing the media at the campus, Dr Poonam Aggarwal Thakur, Principal of NIIFT Mohali & Ludhiana, said, “NIIFT offers a specialized subject on designing for people with special needs, where students work extensively in the field of creating functional clothing by researching, developing and constructing garments for people with physical and mental disabilities. For years, people with disabilities and special needs have had to improvise as specifc designing for them required an in-depth understanding of adaptive clothing.”
