Nihang jatha reaches Delhi border, 100 more trolleys bring farmers via NH-54

Farmers shout slogans after burning an effigy during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, on Saturday. (Reuters)

On Thursday, a group of ‘Nihangs’ (traditional Sikh warriors) from Punjab joined the farmers protesting at Delhi’s Singhu border. Apart from this, 100 trolleys of BKU (Ugrahan) reached at Tikri border, as per the Union’s Vice President, Shingara Singh.

Jathedar Lal Singh of Shoromani Budda Dal said, “More ‘Nihangs’ would join the farmers’ protest at Singhu border and they were on their way from various parts of the state”. Singh added, “Around 250 horses have also come along with the ‘Nihangs’.”

Sevadar Ranjit Singh said, “We have many ‘jathas’ (groups). We are one of them and reached the Singhu border today. We have asked the other ‘jathas’ to head towards the Singhu border to support the farmers.”

BKU (Ugrahan)’s trolleys reached Delhi through Bathinda-Dabwali National Highway. “It is the same highway where our workers had broken the barriers and removed boulders. Teargas shells as well as water cannons were also used on us, but today they passed smoothly,” said Lachman Sewewala eneral Secretary of Pendu Khet Mazdoor Union.

“Even Dainik Express, a train from Mansa to Delhi, has started since Wednesday. On Thursday, about 50 farmers associated with Punjab Kisan Union took this train and got off at Bahadugarh station in Haryana. This train had been suspended earlier, and many farmers are not even aware that one train is going from this side, hence it is for their information as many are coming back and others are replacing them,” said Gurlabh Singh Mahal, an advocate from Mansa, who is at the Singhu border in support of farmers.

Rajwinder Rana, another Mansa resident said, ”On Sunday, arhtiyas of Malwa are going in large numbers to Delhi to extend their support to farmers. Already, they had gone along with farmers on November 26-27. But at that time they were very few in numbers. We pray to God that by Sunday, the government agrees to our demands, but in case it does not happen, arhtiyas will be going on Sunday.”

Sandeep Jayani, another farmer of Karandi village of Mansa, said, “Farmers are upset after Khalistani word was used for them. This movement is the farmers’ movement now…irrespective of religion, caste, creed…we all stand together. One point agenda is to get the farm acts scrapped.”

“Nothing less than scrapping of farm laws is acceptable to us,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, chief of BKU (Ugrahan).

“Trolleys are still going from Khanauri, Moonak, Shambhu, Lalru borders even now.They are unstoppable now. Had we been heard well in time, this movement would have never taken place,” said Prem Singh Bhangu from Kul Hind Kisan Union.

Rana said, “There are very few trains from UP and Bihar as of now…otherwise farmers’ strength would have increased manifold.” A group of Muslim men from Punjab also reached the Singhu border and were seen serving food to protesters. “We are serving a dish called sweet rice, famous in Muslim weddings, to the farmers. We have come at the Singhu border today but our other members had already come earlier. We are staying till the farmers stay,” said Mohammad Furkaan (22). The volunteers were also seen distributing necessary items, including oil, shampoo, toothpaste and soap to protesters.

“The winter has come and the temperature has dropped, but it has not affected farmers’ courage,” said Jagdish Singh (60), a farmer from Punjab. He further added, “This movement will take time and we are here till then. We will hold meetings to discuss what the government will tell us. The temperature is decreasing and it’s very cold here, but it can’t affect our courage.”

