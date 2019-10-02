Night traffic ban on NH-766: Kerala CM seeks Gadkari’s intervention

KERALA CHIEF Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday met Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking the Centre’s intervention for relaxing the night traffic ban on the Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Vijayan said Javadekar has assured him that a committee would be set up to study the night traffic ban. He said the minister also informed him that there were limitations for the Centre to intervene in the matter as the Supreme Court had upheld the ban.

Former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day met Vijayan and discussed the issue in the wake of protests in his constituency by various organisations and an indefinite hunger strike by youth leaders from various parties demanding round the clock connectivity through the forest stretch of NH-766.

He also discussed with Vijayan issues related to devastation caused due to recent landslides in Wayanad. He sought timely payment of compensation to those affected, repair and upgradation of public infrastructure and discussed the need for taking long-term flood mitigation measures.