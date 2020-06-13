Night curfew not to stop trucks, buses on highways, says MHA

MHA sources said the night curfew orders were issued as police strength thins out during the night and to prevent people gathering for parties or for any kind of procession. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) MHA sources said the night curfew orders were issued as police strength thins out during the night and to prevent people gathering for parties or for any kind of procession. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all states to not stop highway traffic post 9 pm.

In a letter sent to chief secretaries of all states, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has drawn their attention to MHA’s orders of night curfew issued on May 30 where night curfew was stipulated to be observed between 9 pm and 5 am.

“It has come to notice that some States/UTs are also restricting movement of persons and vehicles plying on highways between 9 pm and 5 am, which is hindering their smooth passage,” the letter said.

MHA sources said this was disrupting supply lines and causing difficulty for smooth operation of trade. Sources said there were reports of even inter-state buses being stopped and people not being allowed to go home after disembarking from flights and trains.

Bhalla in his letter has even hinted that the states have misinterpreted the night curfew orders and that it was meant to only prevent gathering of people during night time.

“I would like to clarify that the purpose of restricting movement of individuals, except for essential activities, between 9 pm and 5 am, is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing. The restriction does not apply to instances of loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on State and National Highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights,” the letter said.

“Accordingly, States/UTs are advised not to prevent such movement as mentioned above,” it added.

MHA sources said the night curfew orders were issued as police strength thins out during the night and to prevent people gathering for parties or for any kind of procession.

