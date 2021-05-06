Night curfew, movement curbs not enough: HC tells Gujarat govt

While refraining from passing any directions, the HC asked the central and state governments to submit date-wise oxygen demand and its distribution among a slew of other details before it by May 10.

MEASURES LIKE night curfew and shutdown of commercial activities are “not enough” and “further steps to break the chain” of Covid-19 infection are required, the Gujarat High Court told the state government Tuesday during its hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation on the surge in the cases of the viral disease and its management.

The court also noted the state government’s May 3 affidavit was “lacking in various points and directions” that was given to it by the HC in an order dated April 27.

While refraining from passing any directions, the HC asked the central and state governments to submit date-wise oxygen demand and its distribution among a slew of other details before it by May 10.

The division bench of Chief justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia has sought from the state government data on the distribution of oxygen supply and details on how its supply from other alternative sources are being augmented.