Night curfew in 8 cities of Rajasthan from today

The Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night curfew — 11pm to 5am — in eight cities across the state in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases. Also, according to an official release of the government, those entering Jaipur will need to furnish a RT-PCR-negative Covid-19 test report not older than three days from March 25.

The eight cities where night curfew will be imposed are: Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Sunday. It was also decided that markets in all urban areas will be closed by 10pm from Monday.

On Sunday, 476 new cases were recorded across the state. The state has reported 3,585 active cases. According to data from the Rajasthan health department, cases in districts under which the 8 cities fall have increased over the past fortnight.

The night curfew will not apply to factories where there is constant production and where there is provision of night shifts — IT companies, restaurants, chemist shops, emergency services and related offices, wedding ceremonies, medical institutes, passengers at bus stands, railway stations and airports, goods vehicles and people associated with loading and unloading.