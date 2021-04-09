Night curfew imposed in parts of Karnataka, J&K

Karnataka has seen over 5,000 Covid-19 cases over the last few days with the majority of them in Bengaluru.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government Thursday announced a night curfew for 10 days beginning April 10 in several parts of the state. “Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day from April 10 to April 20 will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. “We will see its effectiveness and decide on extending it. Essential services will function. This is on a trial basis,” he said.

Karnataka has seen over 5,000 Covid-19 cases over the last few days with the majority of them in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also decided to impose night curfew from April 10 in urban areas of eight districts that have seen a spike in cases. “Directed the divisional administration to impose Corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in urban areas of eight districts affected by the recent #COVID spike,’’ Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara.