Night curfew extended in Ahmedabad, 3 other cities till further notice: DGP

Essential services will be allowed during curfew. (File)

GUJARAT DIRECTOR General of Police Ashish Bhatia said Monday that night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am will continue in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot cities till further notice.

A previous directive issued by the state government stated night curfew in the four cities would continue until December 7 in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

At a press conference in Gandhinagar, Bhatia said, “The four cities will remain under night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am and until next orders come, the curfew will continue in the cities. No other city will have a curfew.”

Late on Sunday, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava had also issued a notification extending continuation of the night curfew. “Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 an order has been issued announcing night curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9 pm to 6 am to continue.

Anyone found assembling at public spaces including roads, highways, lanes and streets will be persecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order given by public servant,” the order read.

The notification, however, exempts essential services and their providers such as milk booths, hospitals, clinics and chemist shops, petrol pumps, besides passengers commuting to board trains or flights among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd