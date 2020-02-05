NID postpones convocation after inviting Mallika Sarabhai

Has been a vocal critic of PM Narendra Modi Has been a vocal critic of PM Narendra Modi

The National Institute of Design (NID) has postponed its annual convocation ceremony, where danseuse Mallika Sarabhai, who criticised the Narendra Modi government over the new citizenship law, was invited as the chief guest, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

Sarabhai has received a letter from the institute informing that its 40th convocation scheduled to be held on Friday has been postponed. Responding over e-mail on reports that the event was postponed because of objections to Sarabhai as its guest, the danseuse said, “The Chair Jamshyd Godrej (Managing Director and Chairman of Godrej & Boyce) invited me about four months ago through a letter and I readily accepted. I have been associated with NID and have served in their Board.”

The NID, though an autonomous institute set up in 1961 by the Centre with assistance from the Ford Foundation and the Sarabhai family, is under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“I was informed about the cancellation through a letter that went to everyone. I have not spoken to anyone nor asked. No one has said I won’t be their guest,” Sarabhai added.

The institute, in a message to its graduating students, stated that the “40th convocation scheduled on Friday, February 7, stands postponed due to unforeseen circumstances”. The message added that the convocation was postponed, not cancelled, and that “a new date will be communicated in due course”.

NID’s spokesperson said, “Attempts are being made to hold the convocation on the scheduled date. An official statement on its status is likely to be issued on Wednesday.”

Sarabhai, daughter of noted dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai and Vikram Sarabhai, who is known as the father of India’s space programme, has been a vocal critic of PM Modi since he was the chief minister of Gujarat. She had also joined protests against the controversial CAA in Ahmedabad.

