Nicobar tribal councils seek scrapping of draft poll rules, slam Hindi candidate lists

Nicobar tribal councils have urged the administration to scrap proposed election rules, arguing they threaten traditional leadership systems and community unity (File photo).

Terming the Andaman and Nicobar administration’s proposed electoral changes “unacceptable” and an infringement of their traditional governance, three Nicobarese tribal councils have sought the scrapping of a draft notification that introduced rules for tribal council elections.

The councils representing Great and Little Nicobar, Katchal Island, and the Nancowry group of islands have sent detailed responses to the Union Territory administration over the past week, urging officials to either scrap the framework entirely or thoroughly reconsider it.

The conflict stems from a May 15 notification from the Directorate of Tribal Welfare detailing the Draft Tribal Council (Preparation of Electoral Rolls and Conduct of Elections) Rules, 2026, issued under the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Tribal Councils) Regulation, 2009. The framework has proposed a state-monitored system for conducting village and tribal council elections across the Nicobar district.