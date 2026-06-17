Nicobar tribal councils seek scrapping of draft poll rules, slam Hindi candidate lists

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 07:08 PM IST
Terming the Andaman and Nicobar administration’s proposed electoral changes “unacceptable” and an infringement of their traditional governance, three Nicobarese tribal councils have sought the scrapping of a draft notification that introduced rules for tribal council elections.
The councils representing Great and Little Nicobar, Katchal Island, and the Nancowry group of islands have sent detailed responses to the Union Territory administration over the past week, urging officials to either scrap the framework entirely or thoroughly reconsider it.
The conflict stems from a May 15 notification from the Directorate of Tribal Welfare detailing the Draft Tribal Council (Preparation of Electoral Rolls and Conduct of Elections) Rules, 2026, issued under the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Tribal Councils) Regulation, 2009. The framework has proposed a state-monitored system for conducting village and tribal council elections across the Nicobar district.
The administration had granted a 30-day window for local stakeholders to file formal claims and objections. The draft Rules encompass a wide range of proposed procedures, including constituency delimitation, electoral roll preparation, women’s reservation, polling, counting, dispute resolution, and administrative powers.
Also, the Rules propose establishing a director of tribal council elections to oversee the preparation, revision, and correction of all electoral rolls, as well as the conduct of elections in accordance with these Rules.
The Directorate of Tribal Welfare is scheduled to convene a high-level review meeting on June 30 at Sri Vijaypuram. Formal summonses have already been dispatched to traditional leaders spanning the tribal councils of Car Nicobar, Nancowry, Katchal, Teressa, Great and Little Nicobar, Kamorta, and Chowra.
Fears of fracturing community unity
In response to the draft Rules, the tribal council of Great Nicobar has called for the complete scrapping of the proposal. It argued that the draft represents a clear attempt to interfere with the Nicobari community’s traditional, time-tested, and consensus-based governing systems by involving bureaucracy. “We are proud to assert that our governing system is more closely aligned with democratic values,” stated the council in its response.
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The proposed rules transfer all essential responsibilities for conducting tribal council elections to the administrator, the district commissioner, and other bureaucrats, thereby undermining the very purpose of establishing the tribal councils, it says.
The council explained their social organisation, stating that they have kinship-based groups known as tuhets, hokgnonks, and komanaich in the Nicobar Islands, which form the backbone of their social structure. It expressed pointed criticism regarding the requirement to publish the list of candidates contesting elections in Hindi, labelling it an imposition and showing a lack of regard for the six dialect language groups.
“Communication for the islander electorate should be communicated in Nicobarese languages, rather than in Hindi or any mainland language,” it said.
The Katchal tribal council stated that these rules are unacceptable because they may seriously undermine the traditional tribal governance system, customs, culture, harmony, and unity.
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“These rules may open the door for outside influence and interference in tribal matters. Once divisions enter the community, the traditional authority, unity and strength of the tribal society may weaken over time,” it added.
The Nancowry tribal council stated that the Nicobari tribal population is small, sensitive, and culturally unique. “Our society survives and remains strong due to unity, customary practices, mutual respect, and consensus-based leadership, rather than political competition or electoral disputes.”