NIA arrests woman Maoist wanted in 2021 Bijapur ambush case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday arrested a woman Maoist who was wanted in connection with the Bijapur attack case during which 22 security personnel were killed and more than 30 were injured on April 3, 2021.

“On Sunday, the accused, Madkam Ungi alias Kamla, was arrested by NIA Raipur in connection with a case pertaining to the attack by armed members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) on a police party and security force personnel near Tekalgudiyam village in Bijapur, killing 22 of them and injuring more than 30 personnel,” said an NIA spokesperson.

“During investigations, the NIA received an input that one wanted woman Maoist was hiding in the Bhopalpatnam area of Bijapur district. Immediately, an NIA team from Raipur was mobilised and deployed on the operation in which she was apprehended,” the spokesperson said.

The accused was produced before the NIA special court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and further investigations are on.

The 22 personnel were part of a massive anti-Maoist operation comprising over a 1000 security men who spread out in 10 teams in Bijapur.

The case was initially registered at the Tarrem police station in Bijapur district and was later re-registered by NIA on June 5, 2021.

Last year, NIA had filed a chargesheet against 23 members of the CPI(Maoist) who were allegedly part of a group of 300-400 armed men that ambushed the security personnel.

An NIA official had said, “Investigations revealed that the accused persons, who are members of the CPI (Maoist), conspired to commit terrorist acts. Their armed cadres attacked the combined security forces CRPF, CoBRA, DRG and state police with heavy fire of barrel grenade launchers (BGL) and automatic weapons. They also abducted one CoBRA jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, and looted his weapon.”