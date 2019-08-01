NIA wants in-camera trial of 2008 Malegaon blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday sought in-camera trial of the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which BJP MP Pragya Thakur is one of the accused.

In in-camera hearings, general public as well as the press are not allowed to be present.

The NIA filed an application before special judge V S Padalkar here, seeking in-camera proceedings. The judge posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

The trial in the case began in October last year after the special court framed charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Pragya Thakur and others.

Currently, the court is recording witnesses’ testimonies. So far 124 prosecution witnesses, out of 475 that are listed, have deposed.

The NIA’s plea came couple of days after the Bombay High Court sought to know from the central agency how long the trial is estimated to go on, while hearing a petition filed by one of the accused.

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in north Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.