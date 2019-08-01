Toggle Menu
NIA wants in-camera trial of 2008 Malegaon blast casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/nia-wants-in-camera-trial-of-2008-malegaon-blast-case-5870647/

NIA wants in-camera trial of 2008 Malegaon blast case

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in north Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.

Pragya Thakur, bhopal mp, pragya thakur mp, malegaon blast accused, pragya thakur sehore, indian express
The NIA’s plea came couple of days after the Bombay High Court sought to know from the central agency how long the trial is estimated to go on, while hearing a petition filed by one of the accused.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday sought in-camera trial of the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which BJP MP Pragya Thakur is one of the accused.

In in-camera hearings, general public as well as the press are not allowed to be present.

The NIA filed an application before special judge V S Padalkar here, seeking in-camera proceedings. The judge posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

The trial in the case began in October last year after the special court framed charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Pragya Thakur and others.

Advertising

Currently, the court is recording witnesses’ testimonies. So far 124 prosecution witnesses, out of 475 that are listed, have deposed.

The NIA’s plea came couple of days after the Bombay High Court sought to know from the central agency how long the trial is estimated to go on, while hearing a petition filed by one of the accused.

Six people were killed and 100 others injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in north Maharashtra town of Malegaon, about 200 km from here, on September 29, 2008.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rajasthan BSP MLA alleges distribution of tickets in exchange for money in party
2 Karnataka: 6 expelled Congress leaders move Supreme Court against disqualification from Assembly
3 Close to 90 lakh people affected in Bihar floods; death toll remains unchanged