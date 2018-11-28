NIA to probe Kishtwar killings

The Jammu-Kashmir Government has handed over the probe into the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother in Kishtwar to the National Investigation Agency.

A senior police official confirmed the news, saying that investigations into the matter will now be done by the NIA.

BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were shot dead from close range by unidentified gunmen in Kishtwar town earlier this month. They were shot while returning home after closing their shop in Kishtwar.

State Governor Satya Pal Malik had described the killings as a terror incident and added that those involved in the killings have been identified. The police had taken into custody several suspects for questioning.