Friday, Nov 25, 2022

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against suspected Hizbul militant

According to NIA, the case was initially registered on September 12, 2018, at the Anti-Terrorist Squad Police Station in Lucknow and re-registered by the NIA 12 days later for a thorough investigation.

NIA had earlier chargesheeted seven accused people in the case including three killed Hizbul Mujahideen militants. (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an overground worker (OGW) of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in a case related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out attacks in different parts of the country, including in Uttar Pradesh.

“The supplementary chargesheet against Danish Naseer, a resident of Sounder village in Kishtwar district, was filed in a special court under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and sections 17, 18 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” a spokesperson of the NIA said.

“Investigations have established that Naseer was working as OGW for Hizbul Mujahideen and providing shelter and all kinds of support to active terrorists of the outfit. Being a part of the larger conspiracy, he knowingly facilitated Hizbul terrorist Kamruz Zaman for committing terrorist acts,” the spokesperson further said

The agency also alleged that Naseer transferred an amount of Rs 30,000 to arrested accused Zaman to further terrorist activities of the outfit.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 09:57:57 pm
