NIA supplementary chargesheet against Yasin Malik, four others

The NIA has filed a supplementary chargesheet before a Delhi court against JKLF chief Yasin Malik and four others in the 2017 terror funding case.

Besides Malik, the 3,000-page chargesheet names former J&K MLA Abdul Rashid Sheikh, alias Engineer Rashid; founder-president of J&K Democratic Freedom Party Shabir Ahmad Shah; chairman of J&K Muslim League Party Masarat Alam; and Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, founder and self-styled chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), a terror outfit, the NIA said.

The five have been charged under IPC Sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war against the State), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences) and 124A (sedition), and different Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA had registered the case on May 30, 2017, and the first chargesheet was filed against 12 people, including Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahiddin chief Syed Salahuddin, on January 18, 2018.

Following the arrest of the five people, the agency conducted searches at nine locations in J&K during which 400 electronic devices and 85 incriminating documents were seized, according to the agency,. These seized items are part of evidence along with the testimony of 125 witnesses.

The agency claimed to have recovered many SMSes, chats, emails, WhatsApp messages and videos, indicating alleged nexus between the chargesheeted accused and the five accused arrested.

The agency stated: “In the videos they are seen exhorting general public for illegal acts, sympathizing with militants and seeking direct support from Pakistan. Various incriminating chats and emails have been recovered from the email accounts of Yasin Malik and Shabir Shah wherein description of receipt of funds from Pakistan and various other countries have been revealed.”