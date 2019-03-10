NIA summons Mirwaiz, Geelani’s son for questioning in terror-funding probe

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Naseem Geelani, the younger son of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as part of an ongoing investigation into a terror financing case.

The agency has asked the Mirwaiz and Geelani to appear before them on Monday at the national capital.

In the weeks following the Pulwama attack, there has been a clamp down on separatist leadership in the Valley. On February 26, teams of the NIA conducted raids spread over nine hours at the homes of leaders across Srinagar.

The raids were part of a search operation linked to the agency’s investigation in the alleged terror-funding case. The raids led to a two-day shutdown in the Valley by the separatist leadership, and a shutdown has been called for Sunday as well.

The entire leadership of the Jamaat-e-Islami and several other top separatist leaders had earlier been detained. The other homes that were raided included those of detained JKLF chief Yasin Malik, Naseem Geelani, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, jailed leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, and Salvation Movement chairman Zafar Akbar Bhat.

In July 2017, the NIA had arrested seven separatist leaders in connection with its probe into the funding of terror and subversive activities.