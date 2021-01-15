NIA summons 4 for questioning in SFJ case, they say targeted over farmers’ stir

A tourist bus operator, a nut bolt trader, a cable operator and a journalist from Punjab have been served notices for questioning by the NIA in connection with a sedition case registered against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated terrorist and the legal advisor of US-based banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The four served notices have been supporting the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three central agri laws. While the three businessmen, all from Ludhiana, had started a bus service for farmers to reach Delhi, the journalist from Patiala has been vocal on social media in support of farmers.

Speaking to The Indian Express, all four distanced themselves from the SFJ and Pannu and claimed that they have been falsely implicated in the case due to their support to the farmers’ agitation.

The FIR was registered at the NIA headquarters in Delhi on December 15.