NIA attaches Srinagar property of Kandahar hijacking accomplice Mushtaq Zargar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday attached the Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen.

Zargar was released along with Masood Azhar, the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) in Afghanistan’s Kandahar in 1999. Zargar was also involved in kidnapping former Union home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, in 1989.

“Zargar’s two-marla house (Khasra No. 182) at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A. The procedure was carried out by a team of NIA along with the representative of district administration and local police. Zargar is a ‘Designated Individual Terrorist’ under the UA(P)A and has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and funding terror activities in the valley,” an NIA spokesperson said.

“Zargar was earlier associated with the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and was responsible for several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has a close association with other terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda and JeM,” the spokesperson said.

“Zargar was designated a terrorist by the Union government under the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA. He grew up in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar and joined the JKLF. In 1989, he was one of the members who kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed, and negotiated her release in exchange for five terrorists. He was arrested on May 15, 1992, and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal,” the spokesperson said.