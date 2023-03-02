scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

NIA attaches Srinagar property of Kandahar hijacking accomplice Mushtaq Zargar

The founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen, Zargar was released along with Masood Azhar, the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) in Afghanistan’s Kandahar in 1999.

NIA on Kandahar hijackingZargar was also involved in kidnapping former Union home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, in 1989. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday attached the Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, the founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen.

Zargar was released along with Masood Azhar, the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) in Afghanistan’s Kandahar in 1999. Zargar was also involved in kidnapping former Union home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed, in 1989.

“Zargar’s two-marla house (Khasra No. 182) at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A. The procedure was carried out by a team of NIA along with the representative of district administration and local police. Zargar is a ‘Designated Individual Terrorist’ under the UA(P)A and has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and funding terror activities in the valley,” an NIA spokesperson said.

Explained |The curious case of Abdul Momin, convicted in Kandahar hijacking, acquitted in related trial

“Zargar was earlier associated with the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and was responsible for several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has a close association with other terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda and JeM,” the spokesperson said.

Also Read
Supreme Court rules: Panel of PM, LoP, CJI should appoint Chief Election ...
Transmashholding, TMH, Railway PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Russia, moscow, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Russia’s TMH bids lowest for making 200 Vande Bharat trains in India
Govt cuts tenure of scientist who brought cheetahs
Adani-Hindenburg report: SC asks Sebi complete probe in 2 months, sets up...

“Zargar was designated a terrorist by the Union government under the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA. He grew up in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar and joined the JKLF. In 1989, he was one of the members who kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed, and negotiated her release in exchange for five terrorists. He was arrested on May 15, 1992, and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal,” the spokesperson said.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 13:56 IST
Next Story

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their home in South Delhi’s Defence Colony

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close