NIA seeks report on ex-MLA over his ‘soft corner for separatists’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought an “integrity report” on former PDP legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir, saying that “it is believed that he has soft corner towards the separatists”, in its letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“It is believed that he (former legislator Mir) has soft corner towards the separatists. It has also come into notice that once his vehicle was used on the attacks on pilgrims of the Amarnath yatra,” NIA wrote in its letter J-K’s Additional Director General of Police. “Therefore, you are requested to provide criminal record/antecedents if any and integrity report on respect of aforesaid Ex-MLA namely Ajaz Ahmad Mir to Shri Rakesh Shrama SP/CIO of the instant case,” states the letter.

On September 28 last year, a Special Police Officer (SPO) Adil Bashir Sheikh, posted with the then PDP legislator Mir, escaped with seven rifles and a pistol from the legislator’s official residence at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar. Mir was not in Kashmir when the incident happened.

SPO Sheikh, who hailed from legislator Mir’s home town Wachi in south Kashmir’s Shopian, later joined militant ranks and posed in a picture with militants holding AK-47 rifles.

Soon after the incident, J-K Police registered a case under FIR NO 57/2018 and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the weapons’ theft. The case was later handed over to the NIA.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Mir, who represented Wachi constituency of Shopian in the previous state assembly, said he is not afraid of any probe. “I am ready for any investigation,” he said. “If they have to probe this case or any other case, I am ready,” added Mir.

In an interview to The Indian Express in November, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that Mir was being coerced to leave the party. “A senior BJP leader would travel to Srinagar every fortnight and summon our MLAs and MLCs. They told our Wachi MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir that he has only two options: either leave PDP, join them and be part of the government or go to jail for two years. This happened soon after one of his police guards stole rifles and joined militants. What was his fault? He was cooperating with the J&K’s Police investigation. Same happened to Yasir Reshi, our MLC. They used the NIA to intimidate him and his family,” she had said.