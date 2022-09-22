scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

NIA conducting searches at premises of people involved in terror-related activities

"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided," officials said.

In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, officials said. (Representative image/File)

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.

In the “largest ever investigation till date”, the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said.

“The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided,” they added.

“We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the outfit said in a statement

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom servicesPremium
Draft Bill moves to regulate Internet-based, OTT telecom services

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 07:35:14 am
Next Story

Govt decides to take away IT House panel chairmanship from Cong; Adhir protests

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement